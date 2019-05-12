Home Nation

Two members of gang supplying drugs to jail inmates arrested in Muzaffarnagar

One of the accused, Manish Kumar, was arrested after 1,000 tablets were recovered from his possession during frisking at the district jail on Saturday.

Published: 12th May 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two members of a gang, allegedly supplying drugs for intoxication to jail inmates, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused, Manish Kumar, was arrested after 1,000 tablets were recovered from his possession during frisking at the district jail on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

Kumar came to the jail to meet an inmate and give him the drugs, he said.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed the whereabouts of his accomplice, Raj Singh, the officer said.

Singh was later arrested from Muzaffarnagar city, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search is underway to nab the other members of the gang, the officer said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar drugs in jails drugs for inmates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Third Front: Telangana CM KCR meets DMK leader Stalin
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp