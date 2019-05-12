Home Nation

Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hindsitapur area of Shopian district in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants.

Published: 12th May 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hend Sitapur area in south Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday morning following a specific information about the presence of militants there, a police spokesperson said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated the firing, ensuing a gunfight in which two militants were killed, he said.

The bodies of the slain militants have been recovered and they have been identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Redwani Kulgam and Adil Bashir Wani, hailing from Waripora area of D H Pora in Kulgam, the spokesperson said.

He said according to police records, both the militants were affiliated with the LeT outfit.

"They were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

Several terror crime cases were registered against them," he said.

"Bhat had a long history of terror crime records and a series of terror crime cases were registered against him for planning and executing terror attacks in the area.

He was also responsible for recruiting youth from adjoining areas of Kulgam to join proscribed terror outfits," the spokesperson said.

Similarly, Wani was also involved in several terror attacks and terror crime cases were registered against him, he said.

The spokesperson said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

All these material have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crime cases, he added.

The spokesperson said with the efforts of police and security forces, it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of firing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shopian encounter Militants Jammu and Kashmir encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp