Home Nation

All eyes on four Union Ministers in Bihar last phase polls

Elections will be held for the Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad constituencies in the last phase on May 19.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

R K Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav and Ashwani Choubey

R K Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav and Ashwani Choubey

By IANS

PATNA: Of all the candidates in the fray from Bihar for the seventh and last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the main focus will be on four Union Ministers who are facing tough battles.

The four Ministers are Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, Ashwani Choubey and R.K. Singh.

Prasad, the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and also a Supreme Court lawyer, is contesting from the Patna Sahib constituency which has been a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold since over two decades.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

This is the first time that he is contesting the polls. Since 2012, he has been a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar.

BJP put Prasad in the fray after it denied a ticket to incumbent MP from Patna Sahib, Shatrughan Sinha who is now contesting from the seat for the Congress.

Sinha quit the BJP and joined the Congress on April 6.

Both Prasad and Sinha belong to the upper Kayasth caste, who are present in sizeable numbers in Patna Sahib.

Prasad and the BJP have left no stone unturned for his victory. Party President Amit Shah on May 11 held a roadshow to seek votes for the Union Minister.

Sinha, who is fondly known as 'Bihari Babu', also visited different localities and villages in the constituency despite the scorching heat. Even his wife, Poonam Sinha has campaigned for him in Patna.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow on Thursday, urging voters to choose Sinha.

Ram Kripal Yadav, the Minister of State for Rural Development, is contesting from the Pataliputra seat which is a big challenge for him as jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder daughter Misa Bharti is also in the fray.

Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, had contested unsuccessfully in the 2014 polls from the seat. She was defeated by Ram Kripal Yadav, who had quit the RJD and joined the BJP after being denied a ticket by Lalu Prasad in favour of his daughter.

Ashwani Choubey, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, is contesting from the Buxar seat which he won in the 2014 general elections. He is pitted against the RJD's Jagdanand Singh.

Choubey, who is known to be a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also a champion of Hindutva politics, is trying hard to seek votes to retain the seat. But except his own Brahmin castemen, other upper castes, especially the Rajputs, are not in his favour.

R.K. Singh, a former IAS officer-turned-politician, is in the fray from the Arrah constituency, considered a Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML) stronghold.

A Rajput, the BJP candidate is in a direct fight with CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav, supported by the RJD and the Grand Alliance in the state.

With Raju in the fray, Singh has taken help from some tainted and criminal-turned-politicians belonging to the powerful Bhumihar upper caste, to woo voters. But the main problem is that ally Janata Dal-United leader Meena Singh has distanced herself from him.

Elections will be held for the Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad constituencies in the last phase on May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Ministers in Lok Sabha elections 2019 Bihar final phase Ravi Shankar Prasad Ram Kripal Yadav Ashwani Choubey R K Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp