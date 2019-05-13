Bengal BJP chief's 'personal assistant' held with Rs 1 crore in Asansol

By IANS

KOLKATA: A man, who claimed to be a personal assistant to BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, was arrested along with an accomplice after Rs 1 crore of unaccounted money was seized from them in Asansol station on Monday, Railway Police sources said.

The duo were apprehended by the Railway Police along with a bag containing the cash as they were about to board a train to Kolkata.

The Railway Police challenged Gautam Chattopadhyaya and Lakshmikant Shaw, who were seen moving suspiciously with a huge bag at the Asansol station.

When searched, an amount of Rs one crore was found in the bag. The police arrested the duo after they failed to account for the money.

When queried by reporters, Chattopadhyaya said that the money belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was being taken to Kolkata.

The police said Chattopadhyaya claimed that he was a personal assistant to Dilip Ghosh, the chief of the BJP's state unit.

Later, Chattopadhyaya and Shaw were presented before a lower court which remanded them to police custody for four days.

Despite persistent efforts by the IANS, Ghosh did not answer or return calls.

The seizure has come only a couple of days after over Rs 1 lakh was seized from the car of Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer and the BJP candidate from the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.