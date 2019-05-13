FIR against BJP leader for 'objectionable' comments on Sonia Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police have registered a case against the state BJP spokesperson Shivratan Sharma for his “objectionable” comments on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Senior Congress leader Kiranmayee Nayak and spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said that the party has been “deeply offended” by the remarks and lodged a police complaint against him at Pandri police station in Raipur.

The police have registered an FIR under IPC Section 506 for criminal intimidation. In his statement issued on April 30, Sharma while countering Baghel’s statement on the saffron party’s Amethi candidate Smriti Irani, said that the BJP would also like to know that if overthrown as the CM by his rival faction of Congress, then from which shop will Baghel sell the CDs of pornography.

Sharma further stated that the BJP can equally respond to Congress asking “which restaurant should be kept ready for Sonia Gandhi”. “It’s ridiculous. Porn CDs are legally banned. So how can he even think of such prohibited CDs to be sold from a shop? And when he talks about CM to be overthrown, so is there any conspiracy to topple the Bhupesh Baghel government should be known from him,” stated Tiwari.

The BJP though had expressed “regret” after the issued statement evoked strong resentment from the Congress leaders and said that it was issued inadvertently by the party’s media cell and not

approved by him (Sharma). The Congress has also decided to not engage in any TV debate or political discourse with the BJP leader.