Home Nation

India's first terrorist, Nathuram Godse, was a Hindu: Kamal Haasan

Earlier too, Haasan had stoked a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as 'Hindu extremism,' which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits.

Published: 13th May 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ARAVAKURICHI: Stoking a controversy, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan has said free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu" -- Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Haasan's comments drew a sharp reaction from the state BJP, which slammed him for indulging in "divisive politics".

Addressing an election campaign here on Sunday night, Haasan said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said.

Haasan said he was a "self-assumed great-grandson" of Gandhi and that he had come here "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948.

"Good Indians desire for equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that," he added.

READ| On the campaign trail: Kamal Haasan, 200-250 people and that silent candidate!

BJP state President Tamilisai Soundararajan said while the whole nation was shocked when Gandhi was killed, none can, however, justify it, and pointed out that Godse was hanged for the "heinous" crime.

She said it was "strongly condemnable" that Haasan used the phrase "Hindu terrorism" in a Muslim-dominated area.

"Though he talks of taking forward a new kind of politics, he also indulged in the old, mischievous, poisonous and divisive vote bank politics," Soundararajan said in a statement.

She said his remarks amounted to inciting "communal violence".

In an apparent reference to the deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka which left over 250 dead, she asked whether persons like Haasan were vocal in discussing the issue "despite being known that perpetrators were Muslims."

She said Haasan's remarks in a Muslim-dominated area were "mischievous and agenda-driven." "Therefore such persons' campaigning should be banned. The police should take action since there is an effort to create tension," she said.

Taking a swipe at his earlier statement of leaving the country when his multi-million venture 'Vishwaroopam' faced release time issues from Muslim groups over the portrayal of the community, she said, "It is brazen acting that he is now talking about the country, Gandhi and patriotism."

Actor Vivek Oberoi slammed Haasan's remarks, saying both art and terror "have no religion" and asked if Godse's faith was mentioned to corner Muslim votes.

Oberoi, who played Narendra Modi in a biopic on the prime minister, said no one "should divide the country."

"Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify Hindu? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes?" he said in a tweet.

"Please sir, from a much smaller artist to a great one, lets not divide this country, we are one Jai Hind. #AkhandBharat #UnDividedIndia," he added.

Earlier too, Haasan had triggered a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as "Hindu extremism," which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits.

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on May 19.

MNM has fielded S Mohanraj from this segment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiyam Nathuram Godse Mahatma Gandhi

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dugaprasad mk
    Kamal is a mentally retarded buffoon and his comment shows that he doesn't know anything except divorce law and dating
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp