Kejriwal shown black flags during AAP election campaign in Punjab

The protesters shouted slogans against the Delhi CM for defaming the state over drugs and asked him to go back.

Published: 13th May 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By IANS

SANGRUR: Black flags greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he launched the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election campaign in Punjab here on Monday. He was campaigning for AAP's Sangrur candidate Bhagwant Mann.

The protesters shouted slogans against him for defaming the state over drugs and asked him to go back.

"In the last Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal defamed Punjab by saying it is a drug haven and its youth are drug addicts. Later, he tendered an unconditional apology to ex-Minister Bikram Singh Majithia for levelling charges of his involvement in the drug trade," said Gurinder Singh, a protestor.

"Instead of tendering an apology to Majithia, he should have apologised to the people of Punjab for consistently and continuously lying to them," he added.

READ: Close shave for actor Sunny Deol while campaigning

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal and was a Cabinet minister in the previous state government.

The AAP convener will campaign in Punjab till Friday.

All constituencies in the state go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

