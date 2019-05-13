Home Nation

Lok Sabha Elections: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Patna Sahib for Shatrughan Sinha on May 16

The roadshow is seen as a reply to BJP chief Amit Shah and PM Modi's rallies here on Tuesday.

Published: 13th May 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during a campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls in Purulia, West Bengal. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In what appears to a reply to the recent roadshow of BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will do a mega road show in Patna Sahib constituency on May 16 in favour of party candidate Shatrughan Sinha alias Shotgun.  

Sinha is locked in battle against BJP’s candidate and union Minister of law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is contesting first time LS elections. The polling is due on May 19 in this constituency.

Prem Chandra Mishra of Congress Party here said that Rahul Gandhi will also address a poll rally in Patliputra LS constituency prior to roadshow in Patna-Sahib LS constituency. Mishra said that the NDA will not win even a single seat in 2019 and the road show of Rahul Gandhi will be more impressive and impacting than a road show done earlier. 

RJD’s Misa Bharti is locked against BJP’s sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav on the Patliputra seat. In 2014, Misa Bharti had lost the election and second time seeking votes for herself. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies on May 14 in Sasaram and Buxar LS constituencies in favour of the party candidates.

