LS polls 2019: PM Modi to hold 3 rallies within 48 hours in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will create a sort of record in electioneering in Bihar by addressing three election rallies for next two days, starting from Tuesday to Wednesday to win all the seats in the last phase of elections. He will be addressing three election rallies within 48 hours.

To begin with, Modi will address the first poll rally on Tuesday (May 14)in Buxar in favour of BJP candidate Ashwini Choubey, who is locked with RJD's Jagdanand Singh.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Confirming the Prime Minister's 3 rallies within 48 hours, BJP media in-charge Rakesh Kumar said the PM will address the Buxar rally at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

"The other two rallies are schedule to be held at Sasaram and Paliganj in Patna on May 15", he said.

Party sources said this would be the first time in Bihar when the PM would address 3 rallies within 48 hours. BJP's sitting MP Chhedi Paswan is contesting against Congress Party's bureaucrat turned politician Meira Kumar in the Sasaram LS constituency while Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP is locked against RJD Dr Misa Bharti in the Patliputra LS constituency of which Paliganj is part.