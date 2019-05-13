Home Nation

Man held for supplying illegal arms to gangsters in Delhi, Haryana 

Four sophisticated pistols and a country-made gun with two cartridges were seized from the accused.

Published: 13th May 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to gangsters in Delhi and Haryana, police said Monday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Kharab, a resident of Mundhela Khurd village near Jaffarpur area here, was nabbed on Sunday, the day Delhi went to polls, they said.

Following a tip-off that an illegal arms supplier would come near a nursery plantation opposite a mall in Dwarka with a huge cache of illegal arms, the arrest was made, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Four sophisticated pistols and a country-made gun with two cartridges were seized from the accused, he said.

Interrogation revealed that in 2014 the accused was arrested in Bahadurgarh area of Haryana where he came in contact with several gangs based in Haryana and Delhi, he said.

After assessing the need for illegal fire arms and the profit attached to it, Kharab began his illegal trade, the DCP said.

In 2017, he was arrested for possessing a fire arm in Dwarka and was sent to Tihar Jail.

There, he came in contact with another inmate Aarush of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh who was undergoing judicial custody for the offence of possessing illegal fire arm.

The two planned the procurement of illegal weapons for sale in Delhi and adjoining areas, the officer said.

After the death of his father, Kharab left studies and started farming on his land, police said, adding that during this time he developed an addiction for alcohol.

 

TAGS
gangsters Delhi gangsters Haryana gangs

