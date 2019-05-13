Navy Chief holds talks with chief of US naval operations 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba Monday held extensive talks with Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral John Michael Richardson on ways to further deepen cooperation between navies of the two countries.

Admiral Richardson is on a three-day visit to India which began on Sunday.

"Major issues discussed included operations and exercises, training interactions, information exchange, capacity building and capability enhancement," the Indian Navy said.

It said Admiral Richardson's visit is intended to consolidate bilateral naval relations between India and the US and also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.

The US naval official also interacted with Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa among others.