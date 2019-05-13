Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Indore 

She started the roadshow from Raj Mohalla and was seen waving to the crowd who cheered and greeted her enroute as her caravan passed the crowded city streets.

Published: 13th May 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

INDORE: Wearing a maroon saree and sporting a 'tilak' on her forehead, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday held a roadshow here, traversing the roads while perched atop a flower-bedecked vehicle.

Polling for the Indore seat, which the BJP has been winning since 1989, is scheduled on May 19 in the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Flanked by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, she started the roadshow from Raj Mohalla and was seen waving to the crowd who cheered and greeted her enroute as her caravan passed the crowded city streets.

At many places, the Congress workers shouted "Chowkidar chor hai", a slogan which party chief and Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi uses to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale jet deal.

People jostled to have a glimpse of her during the three-km long roadshow.

A young man climbed the bonnet of her vehicle for a 'selfie' with her, which she obliged smilingly.

"Her face and mannerism reminds me of her grandmother Indira Gandhi, Bhagwan Sharma, a resident of Indore's Kanadia area said.

The roadshow traversed the Jawahar Road, Bombay Baazar and other busy areas before it ended at the Rajwada area.

 

