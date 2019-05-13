'Puke-worthy' Amit Shah 'insulted' West Bengal: Derek O'Brien on BJP chief's 'Kangal Bangla' remark

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah over his "Kangal Bangla" remark, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien Monday called him a "low-life" who "insulted" the state.

Addressing an election rally in Canning, Shah targeted Trinamool Congress chief and said, "We will restore the glory of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has turned 'sonar' (golden) Bangla into 'kangal' (pauper) Bangla. She is only interested in protecting infiltrators to secure her vote bank. But her vote bank won't be able to save her from imminent defeat."

In a sharp retort to Shah, O'Brien said in a tweet, "That puke-worthy Shah had the audacity to use the term 'Kangal Bangla' today at a rally. The people of Bengal will give him and Modi a fitting reply in Phase 7. That #LowLife insults Bengal."

In the seventh and last phase of election on May 19, polling will be held in nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal.