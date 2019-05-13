TV channels showed Modi for over 722 hours in April

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the midst of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received about three times more TV airtime than Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the April 1 to April 28 period, reveals data from television viewership monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Modi was shown by television news channels for more than 722 hours during this period, while Rahul Gandhi was shown for a little less than 252 hours during the same period, Dainik Bhaskar reported on Monday citing BARC data.

Modi took the huge lead over Rahul Gandhi inspite of addressing one rally less than the 65 that the Congress President addressed during the April 1 to April 28 period.

Similarly, BJP President Amit Shah got nearly 124 hours TV airtime, while Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was shown by news channels for over 84 hours.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was shown by TV news channels for about 85 hours.

Modi got more airtime because showing him apparently earns TV channels more target rating points (TRP).