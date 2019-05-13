Home Nation

TV channels showed Modi for over 722 hours in April

Modi took the huge lead over Rahul Gandhi inspite of addressing one rally less than the 65 that the Congress President addressed during the April 1 to April 28 period.

Published: 13th May 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP, Modi

BJP supporters wearing mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In the midst of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received about three times more TV airtime than Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the April 1 to April 28 period, reveals data from television viewership monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Modi was shown by television news channels for more than 722 hours during this period, while Rahul Gandhi was shown for a little less than 252 hours during the same period, Dainik Bhaskar reported on Monday citing BARC data.

Modi took the huge lead over Rahul Gandhi inspite of addressing one rally less than the 65 that the Congress President addressed during the April 1 to April 28 period.

Similarly, BJP President Amit Shah got nearly 124 hours TV airtime, while Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was shown by news channels for over 84 hours.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was shown by TV news channels for about 85 hours.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi got more airtime because showing him apparently earns TV channels more target rating points (TRP).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi TV airtime Broadcast Audience Research Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp