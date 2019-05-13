US Naval chief in India, meets Admiral Lanba

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US Chief of Naval Operations John Michael Richardson, who is on a three-day official visit to India, on Monday met Chief of Naval Staff Sunil Lanba and discussed various issues.

Both the naval chiefs discussed issues pertaining to joint operations and exercises, training, information exchange, capacity building and capacity enhancement besides other issues, Navy official said.

Earlier in the day, Admiral Richardson was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawn here.

The visit of the US Navy chief aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two navies by emphasising the importance of information sharing and exchange.

Admiral Richardson before his visit to India said in a statement: "The visit aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two navies by emphasizing the importance of information sharing and exchange."

This is Admiral Richardson's second visit to India.