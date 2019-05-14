BJP will win more seats than in 2014: Rajnath Singh

Home Nation

The Union Home Minister also asked the Congress to respond to Aiyar justifying his 2017 'neech aadmi' remark about the prime minister.

Published: 14th May 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Rajnath singh addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a potshot at the Opposition for not naming its prime ministerial candidate, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP had a strong chance of gaining a two-third majority in the next Lok Sabha.

“The 2014 Lok Sabha election was about Narendra Modi versus Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi. Now, the election is about Modi versus who or unknown. Where is the face to challenge Modi?” asked Singh, while stressing that he was getting the sense that the grand alliance (SP-BSP-RLD) will not click in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh argued that the grand alliance had collapsed in the state on the ground and reiterated that the BJP would register a massive win in UP.

To a question on the regional outfits making moves for the formation of an alternative front, Singh stated there should be clarity on the issue of leadership in the true spirit of a healthy democracy.

“The Opposition shouldn’t be playing hide and seek,” added Singh.

Claiming the ruling NDA is in the poll fray with credible development credentials under the leadership of Modi, Singh counted three principal issues before the people.

“Firstly, the NDA government tamed price rise. Secondly, the development agenda covered all, including weaker sections. And, thirdly, there has been decisive gains on national security, including substantial progress in minimising Maoist violence,” he noted.

The BJP leader stated that there has been over 60 per cent decline in killings of civilians and security personnel in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas in the country.

