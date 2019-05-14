Home Nation

Boy rescued from jaws of crocodile by friends in Gujarat

When the boy screamed for help, his friends rushed towards him and threw stones at the reptile.

Published: 14th May 2019

By PTI

VADODARA: A 14-year-old boy was rescued from the jaws of a crocodile by his friends in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, an official said.

Sandeep Kamlesh Parmar and his friends went for a swim in a river at Gunbhakhari village in Sabarkantha, located around 200 km from here, on Monday when a huge crocodile caught his right leg and sunk its teeth deep into the bones.

When the boy screamed for help, his friends rushed towards him and threw stones at the reptile. The crocodile then released Parmar's leg from its jaws and his friends brought him to the river bank and called an ambulance.

The boy was admitted to the civil hospital at Khedbrambha town.

The hospital's superintendent, Dr Ashwin Gadhvi, told PTI over phone on Tuesday that the victim's bones below the right knee were badly damaged, but praised his alert friends for saving his life.

"After providing medical help here, we sent him to the district civil hospital in Himatnagar for better treatment," he said. The boy's father, who was at his bedside, thanked the teenager's friends for coming to his rescue.

TAGS
Gujarat crocodile Crocodile Gunbhakhari village

