Class XII student raped by minor in Bihar

By PTI

GAYA: A class 12 student was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.

The girl was returning after attending tuition class when the teenager dragged her to a secluded place in Sherghati area and allegedly raped her, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said that a case of rape has been lodged at the Sherghati police station against the boy, who is also a student of class 12.

The medical examination of the girl, a minor has been conducted, he said.

The SSP said police are conducting raids to nab the culprit who is absconding.