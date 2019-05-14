Class XII student raped by minor in Bihar
The girl was returning after attending tuition class when the teenager dragged her to a secluded place in Sherghati area and allegedly raped her, the police said.
Published: 14th May 2019 09:14 PM | Last Updated: 14th May 2019 09:14 PM
GAYA: A class 12 student was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said that a case of rape has been lodged at the Sherghati police station against the boy, who is also a student of class 12.
The medical examination of the girl, a minor has been conducted, he said.
The SSP said police are conducting raids to nab the culprit who is absconding.