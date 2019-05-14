Home Nation

Dashing new uniforms for the Indian Army on the anvil

The Indian Army seems to be heading for a change in its uniform keeping an eye on comfort and operational efficiency.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army seems to be heading for a change in its uniform keeping an eye on comfort and operational efficiency.

“A discussion at a senior level took place recently regarding the current uniform of the Indian Army and the possible changes which can be made,” said an officer aware of the discussion.

The aim is to make the uniform comfortable and more attractive. “The discussion is about the textile which makes it suitable in places with high temperature and high moisture. Also, the discussion was about the rank badges which get covered under Bullet Proof Jackets and in high altitude clothing. It can be brought to the chest level,” said the officer.

Former Army Chief General Deepak Kapoor (Retd) said, “The uniform helps in the overall comfort of the soldiers and eventually aimed to raise the operational efficiency. The aim should be to bring changes which suits that.”

The Army uniform is also a matter of attraction and pride, added the former chief. Also under discussion, is the possibility of replacing or redesigning the wide web belts, which are part of the combat uniforms, to enhance the comfort level.

Major General SB Asthana (Retd), former DG Infantry said, “The changes should be made keeping the overall effect of the colour. It needs deeper discussion and wider feedback.”

Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (Retd) believes that the characteristics of the uniform should remain same.

“It is like a second skin to a soldier and it gives a distinct identity with which not only the veterans but the larger masses associate,” adds Lt Gen Chaturvedi.

However, a senior serving army officer said that the change is part of an ongoing process which keeps happening often at various levels. There have been small changes at different points of time like the pattern of the combat uniform with leaves printed on them has now been changed to a combat uniform which has a pattern with “Indian Army” printed on it. 

Nine types of uniforms

The Indian Army uses nine types of uniforms which can be divided into winter and summer uniforms. These are also divided into the combat uniform, peacetime uniform, mess uniform and ceremonial uniform. The ceremonial uniform also has three types

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp