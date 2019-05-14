Delhi Police nab JeM terrorist in Srinagar

By IANS

NEW Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit from Srinagar, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Adul Majeed, who was absconding and took shelter in Srinagar, was arrested by a team of the Special Cell on Sunday after a raid at his hideout. He was brought to Delhi on transit remand.

Majeed, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, is being interrogated, the officer said.