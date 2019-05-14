DRDO conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS 

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: India on Monday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from a test range in Odisha, Defence sources said.

The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore, was tracked by various radars and electro-optic systems.

"It proved its performance in a fully autonomous waypoint navigation mode," a source said.

The configuration of ABHYAS is designed on an in-line small gas turbine engine and it uses indigenously developed MEMS-based navigation system.