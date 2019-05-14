I was born in backward caste but am dedicated to take India forward: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Intensifying his election campaign for ‘Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar, (Once again Modi government)’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called himself born in a backward caste but dedicated to take India a ‘forward’ as a nation with all rounds of developments.

“But the Mahamilavati alliance wants to give free hand to stone pelters, naxals and the tukde-tukde gang in order to survive in their politics of appeasement andallurements”, Modi said, addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Buxar district in favour BJP sitting MP Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday. The Buxar seat is going for polling in the last phase of election on May 19.

Lambasting the RJD-led Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, Modi said that the Congress and the RJD together want to take the state again back into Dark Age.

“The opposition has no vision, no strategy and no sincere will on national security. They have only one thought-how to survive in politics at the cost of peoples peace and prosperity”, he attacked aggressively.

In a bid to strike the emotional chord of people, he said: “I have never lived my own life and will not live because 130 crores of people of India are my family members. The NDA wants to given them roofs over their heads and jobs in their hands with national pride and dignity. But the opposition has set an agenda to derail the natural rights of people after coming into power”. He called upon the people to stop the Mahagatbandhan out of moral duty for the sake of country. “Developments are possible only when the country is safe. To safeguard the nation, votes for NDA are needed”, he said.

Reiterating his commitment on eliminating terrorism, he said the security agencies of country have been given full liberty to take whatever actions they deem fit to take against terror and annihilate its tentacles.

“Now, that’s why the terrorists have been neutralised both within the country and across the border”, he said, adding that new India will not tolerate terror a bit. Taking a jibe at opposition, he said that a new kind of competition has developed among the parties in opposition to accuse and abuse me in whatever way they find easy.

“But I take their all abuses and accusation as compliments to complete my agenda of development and strengthen national security”, he averred.

He also said that people’s blessing on him has angered the leaders in opposition. He assured the people that 10% reservation to the economically poor among the upper castes was given without making any altering in the existing reservations to the SC, ST and OBC people. “The NDA soon after being voted to power

second time will give facility of Rs 50 lakh loan to the traders without any guarantee”, he offered and left for addressing another election rally in Sasaram in favour of BJP’s sitting MP Chhedi Paswan.