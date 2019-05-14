India elections: BJP, TMC clashes in Diamond Harbour ahead of seventh phase polling

By PTI

KOLKATA: A number of houses, shops and vehicles were damaged and several policemen injured in clashes that went on for three days between workers of the TMC and the BJP in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat where polling will be held on May 19, officials said Tuesday.

The situation there in South 24 Parganas district is peaceful now and the West Bengal government has sought a report from the district administration.

"Several houses, shops and vehicles were ransacked during the clashes that began on Friday night and continued for three days. No casualty was reported," a senior official at the state secretariat told PTI.

"This is a political clash, not communal. We have sought report from the district administration on this," the IAS officer said.

Enquired about the current situation there, he said, "At the moment everything is normal and peaceful. We have posted a police picket there".

The clashes broke out in places of Satgachhia assembly segment under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat and several policemen were injured in clashes, a district official said.

Local people had put up a road blockade when the police tried to enter the area on Saturday afternoon, he said. The policemen were injured when miscreants threw brickbats towards them when they tried to enter the area, he said.