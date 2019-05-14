Let's fight hard on ideology, not use hatred and violence: Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pushing for a new language in politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the fight on issues can be brutal but hatred and violence should not be used against each other.

Gandhi's message for leaders and political parties came on a day Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was back in the news with an article justifying his "neech" jibe against Narendra Modi, and also calling him the most "foul-mouthed" prime minister the country has seen.

I'm pushing for a new language in politics.



Let's fight each other brutally on issues. Let's fight hard on ideology.



But...



Let's not use hatred and violence against each other. It's bad for — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2019

It's bad for the country, he said.

His remarks come after an acrimonious exchange between political parties and leaders throughout the election campaign.