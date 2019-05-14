Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP banking on Sunny Deol’s stardom in Gurdaspur

Out of the nine assembly seats in this Lok Sabha constituency, seven are with the Congress and only two with the SAD-BJP alliance.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sunny deol

Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol during an election rally ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Gurdaspur Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, its actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol’s star power versus Congress state president Sunil Jakhar’s grassroots appeal. In the consequent shrill politicking the issues on the ground and plaguing the people of the constituency have not found a mention by any of the parties. 

While Deol is busy with roadshows, Jakhar is concentrating on ‘Nukad’ meetings. Out of the nine assembly seats in this Lok Sabha constituency, seven are with the Congress and only two with the SAD-BJP alliance. It’s a tall order for Jakhar to not only hold on to these seats but also increase the winning margin. 

The assembly segments of Dera Baba Nanak and Fatehgarh Churian have witnessed record voting in two of the last three parliamentary elections.  

The electorate in both these assembly segments is capable of changing the direction of these elections. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

One of the major issues in this constituency is the lack of employment opportunities. Not much effort has been made by politicians to revive industry in Batala town, known for its iron foundries, which closed down decades ago, and the world famous woollen mills at Dhariwal on the verge of closing down. 

The locals are of the opinion that Vinod Khanna was class apart and had done a lot for the area when he was the MP and a minister. They are, however, sceptical of Sunny Deol. The infighting within the saffron party and the issues of demonetisation and GST can go against Deol.

But his star power in films such as Border and Ghayal is attracting the crowds in the border villages. 

On the other hand, Jakhar has the image of a serious politician and talks about bridges, medial collage and army schools in rural areas. The issue of the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib can also go in favour of the party. 

Both are eyeing Hindu and Sikh (46.74% and 43.64% respectively) voters on this seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Deol BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp