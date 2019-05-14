Home Nation

MP man puts plastic handle grip into wife's private part, held 

Doctors said a complex surgery of fours had to be performed Tuesday to remove the plastic grip which had been pushed right up the 30 -year-old woman's uterus, urine bladder and small intestine.

By PTI

INDORE: A man has been arrested for allegedly inserting the plastic grip of a motorcycle handle into the private part of his wife almost two years ago after a quarrel over infidelity in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

Doctors at the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital said a complex surgery of four hours had to be performed Tuesday to remove the plastic grip which had been pushed right up the 30 -year-old woman's uterus, urine bladder and small intestine.

A statement from the MY Hospital added that infection had spread in the area since the grip remained stuck in the uterus for a long time and it could have spread further to other parts of the body if the operation was not carried out promptly.

"The victim's husband, Prakash Bhil alias Rama (35) put the grip into her private parts two years ago after a quarrel over his relationships with other women. She did not disclose it to anyone till the pain became unbearable," Chandan Nagar police station in charge Rahul Sharma said.

He said following the woman's complaint, the man was arrested on Sunday.

 

