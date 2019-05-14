'Outsiders' brought by Amit Shah for Kolkata road show responsible for violence: TMC 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP president Amit Shah brought "outsiders" for his road show in Kolkata who were responsible for the violence in the city on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out between BJP supporters and student activists of the Left and Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP) during Shah's roadshow on Tuesday.

TMC spokesperson Derek O' Brien wrote on Twitter, "Desperate BJP goons from outside Bengal smash statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar inside the college.

Violent mob of BJP 'outsiders' in presence of Pukeworthy Shah. How little you know about Bengal, its rich history, its culture. Bengal will never forgive for what you did today.(sic)."

Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray tweeted, "Hired goons of BJP vandalised Calcutta University and Vidyasagar College, bikes set ablaze, bust of Vidyasagar demolished today during roadshow of BJP President in Kolkata today.

What a tribute to Vidyasagar on the eve of his bicentenary (sic)."

A scuffle broke outside the Calcutta University campus on College Street, when student activists of both the Left and the TMCP shouted slogans against Shah, officials said, adding they showed black flags and waved posters with "Amit Shah go back" written on them.