Home Nation

Sikkim University professor removed following sexual harassment charge by student

The accused professor, who is the head of the Mass Communications Department, was barred from visiting the department and also from evaluating answer scripts of its students

Published: 14th May 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GANGTOK: The Sikkim University Tuesday removed a professor after a student lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against him by a student of his department, an official said.

The accused professor, who is the head of the Mass Communications Department, was barred from visiting the department and also from evaluating answer scripts of its students, SU Registrar Prof T K Kaul said in a notification.

"The HOD of the Mass Communications Department has been removed from the post pending an inquiry into the allegation of sexual harassment against him by one of the girl students of his department," Kaul said.

The victim had submitted a written complaint on Sunday and the decision was made on the basis of the recommendations of the internal complaints committee of the university, the registrar said.

"The internal complaints committee held a preliminary probe in the matter and recommended action against the accused professor," Kaul said.

According to some students, the alleged incident of sexual harassment had taken place about a week back at a marriage reception in a hotel where both the victim and the accused were invited guests along with several other employees and students of the university.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sikkim University sexual harassment Sikkim University professor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp