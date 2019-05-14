Home Nation

This 16-year-old has built an AC that costs just Rs 1800. Here's how it works

Kalyani Shrivastava, whose parents are both teachers, is currently studying in 12th standard at Lokamanya Tilak Inter College in Jhansi.

Published: 14th May 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kalyani's creation has been selected by Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) for the National Level Model Competition (Pic: Google)

By Express News Service

Nowadays, it is not really uncommon to see youngsters nurturing their passion and fulfilling their dreams, however, very few of them actually turn their innovative ideas into something fruitful. This 16-year-old from Jhansi made it possible and turned her idea into reality. Kalyani Shrivastava recently built an air conditioner that just costs Rs 1,800. Can you believe it? She has built this 'Desi' AC for the poverty-stricken population of our country to save them from the unbearable heat during the summer season.

Kalyani is currently studying in 12th standard at Lokamanya Tilak Inter College in Jhansi. Her father Dinesh Shrivastava is a teacher in the Department of Basic Education and her mother Divya is also a teacher. While most students at her age are unable to strike a balance between the pressure of their studies and doing something creative, she sure knows how to do both. Well, let's find out how she did that.

The affordable air-conditioner built by the 16-year-old has an ice box made of thermocol where the air is released from a 12 volt DC fan. During the process, cool air is then released from the elbow, resulting in a temperature drop by 4-5 degrees if the air-conditioner is being run for about an hour. The creation is built in an environment-friendly way so that it causes zero pollution. The air-conditioner works on the principle of solar energy and as a result, there is no electricity consumption and thus people do not have to worry about soaring electricity bills.

Kalyani's creation has been selected by Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) for the National Level Model Competition. In 2018, she was also honoured as part of the initiative 'Naari Samman' launched by the Uttar Pradesh government in partnership with Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala. There, she was felicitated along with other women who had shown their excellence in sports, education, art, and social work. After knowing about her work, the Japanese government has also invited her to an international seminar.

Kalyani is not just a geek, but she is also a really good singer. She has also participated in the television reality show Indian Idol, where she qualified three rounds. She has won more than 50 prizes for her singing in local competitions held in Lucknow, Agra, and Kanpur.

(This story originally appeared in edexlive.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Innovation Rs 1800 AC cheap ac cheap airconditioner invention Desi AC

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • V.KRISHNAMURTHY
    Brilliant young discovers like kalyani should be helped to patent their discoveries and also put those into commercial production by way of technical advice
    1 day ago reply

  • Kkj
    Hi
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp