WATCH | CRPF trooper feeds hungry child in Srinagar, video goes viral

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A video of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper feeding a hungry child on a Srinagar street went viral on the social media on Tuesday, earning widespread appreciation.

The video shows the trooper, Iqbal Singh, feeding the child in Srinagar's Old City area. He is then seen wiping the child's face and giving him a glass of water.

#WATCH CRPF Havaldar Iqbal Singh deployed in Srinagar feeds his lunch to a paralytic child. He has been awarded with DG's Disc & Commendation Certificate for his act; He was driving a vehicle in the CRPF convoy on Feb 14 at the time of Pulwama terrorist attack. (13th May) pic.twitter.com/WH0sPlB9Vr — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

The video has already been viewed by thousands and has been retweeted over 200 times.

The trooper's parental gesture has been appreciated across religious, political and social divide.

The CRPF said in a series of tweets: "Humanity is the mother of all religions.

"HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him 'do you need water?' Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin."