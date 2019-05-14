Home Nation

WATCH | CRPF trooper feeds hungry child in Srinagar, video goes viral

The video shows the trooper, Iqbal Singh, feeding the child in Srinagar's Old City area. He is then seen wiping the child's face and giving him a glass of water.

Published: 14th May 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A video of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper feeding a hungry child on a Srinagar street went viral on the social media on Tuesday, earning widespread appreciation.

The video shows the trooper, Iqbal Singh, feeding the child in Srinagar's Old City area. He is then seen wiping the child's face and giving him a glass of water.

The video has already been viewed by thousands and has been retweeted over 200 times.

The trooper's parental gesture has been appreciated across religious, political and social divide.

The CRPF said in a series of tweets: "Humanity is the mother of all religions.

"HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him 'do you need water?' Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF CRPF trooper feeds child

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp