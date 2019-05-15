10 injured in grenade attack near mall in Assam, ULFA hand suspected

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least ten people, including two SSB personnel and a child, were injured when suspected insurgents of United Liberation Front of Assam (Paresh Baruah faction) triggered a grenade blast in the heart of Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

The explosion occurred at around 7:55 pm near a shopping mall located in the Zoo Road area where a team of the SSB was carrying out a routine frisking.

The injured were rushed to three hospitals in the city. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.

Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia, and Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar, visited the blast site.

Assam: Six people injured in explosion outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati, area cordoned off, police present at the spot; injured persons referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital pic.twitter.com/PotXVWsVFh — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

Kumar told journalists ten people were injured and there was no casualty.

“An SSB team was carrying out a routine frisking when the explosion occurred some 10-15 metres away from them. According to initial reports, the grenade was hurled by a man who came on a two-wheeler,” he said.

“We will conduct a probe and find out who did it and how they did it. Stringent actions will be taken against the perpetrators of the crime,” Kumar added.

The police suspected the hand of ULFA-Independent in the incident. The outfit suffered in recent months as several of its members were either apprehended or they surrendered before the security forces.