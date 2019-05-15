Home Nation

10 injured in grenade attack near mall in Assam, ULFA hand suspected

The explosion occurred at around 7:55 pm near a shopping mall located in the Zoo Road area where a team of the SSB was carrying out a routine frisking. 

Published: 15th May 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Assam blast

An injured is rushed to hospital for treatment after suspected grenade blast in Assam (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At least ten people, including two SSB personnel and a child, were injured when suspected insurgents of United Liberation Front of Assam (Paresh Baruah faction) triggered a grenade blast in the heart of Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

The explosion occurred at around 7:55 pm near a shopping mall located in the Zoo Road area where a team of the SSB was carrying out a routine frisking. 

The injured were rushed to three hospitals in the city. The condition of one of them was stated to be critical. 

Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia, and Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar, visited the blast site. 

Kumar told journalists ten people were injured and there was no casualty.

“An SSB team was carrying out a routine frisking when the explosion occurred some 10-15 metres away from them. According to initial reports, the grenade was hurled by a man who came on a two-wheeler,” he said.

“We will conduct a probe and find out who did it and how they did it. Stringent actions will be taken against the perpetrators of the crime,” Kumar added.

The police suspected the hand of ULFA-Independent in the incident. The outfit suffered in recent months as several of its members were either apprehended or they surrendered before the security forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam blast Assam mall blast Assam mall attack Assam grenade attack ULFA SSB personnel Guwahati mall blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp