BJP concerned about people, Sonia about son's PMship: Nitin Gadkari 

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

ALIRAJPUR/DHAR (MP): Union minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said while the BJP is concerned about resolving the people's woes, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is worried about how her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister.

He was addressing a rally at Alirajpur under Ratlam Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

"We are worried about how people should get power, farmers get right price for their produce, but Sonia ji is worried that how Rahul should become the prime minister," he said.

"In Congress, a prime minister is born to a prime minister, a chief minister to a chief minister, an MP to an MP and an MLA is born to an MLA. There is no existence of a common woker in that party," he said.

Warning Pakistan over cross-border terrorism, he said India will be forced to take a tough decision of stopping its share of water from three common rivers.

He said that when Indira Gandhi became the prime minister, she had promised to remove poverty and the same promise was made by Rajiv Gandhi (former PM) and the Manmohan Singh government under the leadership pf Sonia Gandhi.

"But they failed to do so... Now, Rahul Gandhi has been promising to eliminate poverty. Tell me whether the Congress has kept its promise," he asked the gathering.

Although BJP chief Amit Shah was earlier scheduled to address these rallies, his visit was cancelled and Gadkari was deputed in his place.

Polling in Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 19.

The BJP has fielded GS Damor from Ratlam Jhabua seat against sitting Congress MP Kantilal Bhuria.

In Dhar, the saffron party has fielded Chhatar Singh Darbar against Dinesh Girewal of Congress.

 

