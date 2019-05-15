BJP goes to Vice President over violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation, comprising several ministers and parliamentarians, Wednesday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu over the violence during party chief Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata and sought his intervention.

The party delegation, which included Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, also referred to "murderous" attack on Shah during the roadshow on Tuesday and alleged the involvement of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

READ | Election Commission curtails West Bengal campaigning after Kolkata violence

Javadekar told reporters that protection of Rajya Sabha members is a responsibility of the House and its Chairman, and the party leaders urged Naidu to intervene in the matter.

The Vice President is also the Rajya Sabha chairman, and Shah is a member of the House.

BJP parliamentary party secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu said the delegation also apprised Naidu of the "murderous" attack on Shah.

READ | People's conviction will evict power-drunk Mamata: PM Modi

Rajya Sabha members Anil Baluni, G V L Narasimha Rao and Rakesh Sinha, besides Kamarsu, were also in the BJP delegation.

Shah had told reporters earlier that it would have been difficult for him to survive the attack but for the protection of the CRPF, a central police force.

The TMC has, however, blamed the BJP for the violence.