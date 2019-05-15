Home Nation

BJP supporter shoots cousin for voting for Congress

After voting, BJP supporter Dharmender shot his cousin brother Raja because he voted for the Congress and also injured Raja's Mother.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

JHAJJAR: A BJP supporter on Monday allegedly shot at his cousin brother after he voted for Congress in the ongoing elections here.

According to locals, on May 12 a clash between Congress supporters and BJP supporters took place. After voting, BJP supporter Dharmender shot his cousin brother Raja because he voted for the Congress. Mother of the victim also sustained injuries in the incident.

Station House Officer (SHO), Jhajjar Ramesh Kumar said, "We got information about firing incident in Sailana village on Monday. When we reached there, accused Dharmendra fled away from the spot. The bullet was fired from an illegal weapon. We have registered the case based on the complaint of victim Raja."

"There was a quarrel between Dharmendra and Raja on the polling day. Dharmendra was asking Raja to vote in favour of the BJP but Raja did not listen to him. On Monday morning, Dharmendra started firing aiming at Raja who was later admitted to PGI. His condition is stable now," said Phulmati, mother of the victim. 

TAGS
BJP Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

