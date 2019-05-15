Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government starts reviewing cases against tribals jailed for alleged involvement in left-wing extremism

The cases of around 4,000 such tribals would be re-assessed by a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge A K Patnaik.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A high-level panel constituted by the Chhattisgarh government has begun reviewing cases against tribals jailed mostly for alleged involvement in left-wing extremism, and those accused of frivolous crimes. 

The cases of around 4,000 such tribals would be re-assessed by a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge A K Patnaik.

Decisions would be taken on releasing “innocent” tribals jailed after false cases were foisted on them without corroborative evidence. 

In a review meeting in Raipur, 1,141 such cases that landed 4,007 tribals behind bars in the Naxal-affected region of the state were discussed. The tribals whose cases are to be reassessed are inhabitants of seven Maoist-affected districts of the Bastar zone, and of Rajnandgaon. 

After assuming power, the Congress government had declared it would review cases against tribals languishing in jails even when the charges against them had not been backed up with proof. 

Cases related to Naxal incidents will be examined by P Sunderraj, DIG (anti-Maoist operations), and those registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act would be looked into by Sanjeev Shukla, DIG (Criminal Investigation Department). 

State Advocate General Kanak Tiwari would prepare the legal notes of the cases. The Director General of Police, D M Awasthi, the DG (Jail and anti-Maoist operations) Girdhari Nayak, and Secretary (Home) A D Gautam, were present during the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp