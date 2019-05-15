Court asks Telangana to declare Intermediate results by May 27

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to declare the results of re-verification of answer scripts of Intermediate students by May 27.

The court also asked the BIE to make answer scripts available online along with the results.

The Board informed the court that the re-evaluation of answer scripts will be completed by Wednesday night and the amended mark sheets will be issued from Thursday.

The court also issued notices to Globarena Technologies, an IT company which processed the results and is facing the allegations of goof-up in the process.

The court adjourned to June 6 hearing on the petition filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, a NGO working for child rights, seeking action against the officials responsible for the blunders in marking.

The petitioner's counsel, Damodar Reddy, told reporters that BIE agreed to place corrected answer scripts of students on its website.

BIE had announced the Intermediate results on April 18. Of 9.74 lakh students who appeared in the Class 11 and 12 exams held in February-March, 3.28 lakh failed to obtain pass marks. However, glaring glitches by BIE and an IT company hired by the Board triggered unrest among students.

At least 22 students committed suicide and massive protests by opposition, student bodies and parents broke out over the bungling in evaluation of answer scripts and errors in processing and tabulation of mark sheets.

The state government on April 24 announced free re-verification of answer sheets of all 3.28 lakh students who had failed in the exams.