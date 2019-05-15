Home Nation

Court asks Telangana to declare Intermediate results by May 27

The Board informed the court that the re-evaluation of answer scripts will be completed by Wednesday night and the amended mark sheets will be issued from Thursday.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Students, board exam result

Students checking result at a school. (File Phot | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to declare the results of re-verification of answer scripts of Intermediate students by May 27.

The court also asked the BIE to make answer scripts available online along with the results.

The Board informed the court that the re-evaluation of answer scripts will be completed by Wednesday night and the amended mark sheets will be issued from Thursday.

The court also issued notices to Globarena Technologies, an IT company which processed the results and is facing the allegations of goof-up in the process.

The court adjourned to June 6 hearing on the petition filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, a NGO working for child rights, seeking action against the officials responsible for the blunders in marking.

The petitioner's counsel, Damodar Reddy, told reporters that BIE agreed to place corrected answer scripts of students on its website.

BIE had announced the Intermediate results on April 18. Of 9.74 lakh students who appeared in the Class 11 and 12 exams held in February-March, 3.28 lakh failed to obtain pass marks. However, glaring glitches by BIE and an IT company hired by the Board triggered unrest among students.

At least 22 students committed suicide and massive protests by opposition, student bodies and parents broke out over the bungling in evaluation of answer scripts and errors in processing and tabulation of mark sheets.

The state government on April 24 announced free re-verification of answer sheets of all 3.28 lakh students who had failed in the exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana intermediate results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp