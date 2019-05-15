Home Nation

For Mahamilavati leaders, families come first in politics, not state and people: PM Modi

People of India have, wisely enough, poured cold water on a wild dream of ‘Mahamilavati-leaders’ of grabbing power for political and personal comforts, Modi said.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a final assault on opposition ahead of the last phase of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) ‘habituated to sycophancy’ and they don’t hear the pain and plights of poor people. “For them (leaders of opposition), nation does not come first in their politics, their families come first. But the people of India have, wisely enough, poured cold water on a wild dream of ‘Mahamilavati-leaders’ (referring to the leaders of Mahagathbandhan) of grabbing power for political and personal comforts”, Modi said aggressively.

He was addressing his sixth election rally in Bihar on Wednesday in favour of party candidate and union minister for rural development Ram Kripal Yadav, who is locked in contest with RJD’s Dr Misa Bharti from Yadav dominated Patliputra LS constituency.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Assuring the farmers in particular, Modi said: “The NDA government, soon after being voted to power for a second time, will start working on priority to double the income of farmers by 2022”. He also promised that the Kisan Credit Cards would now be given to farmers, who eke out their livelihood by animal husbandry and cattle keeping works.

In order to please the fisherman community, Modi said a separate department would be set up by the NDA government to promote fisheries and look into the demands of fishermen to make their lives better.

Thereafter, playing an emotional card with the voters of Yadav community in the Patliputra LS constituency,  Modi said: “I come from the land of Lord Krishna, who keeps ‘sudarshan-chakra’ to use
against the injustice. I am inspired by the philosophy of Lord Krishna and the clan of Yaduvanshi, who had inculcated sense of rendering services to nation and the people without seeking personal pleasure and profits”.

Focusing his speech on Bihar, he declared it as the land of talent and genius.

“The youths of this state are doing well by qualifying into Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Services (IPS) through UPSC”, he lauded loudly.

“But for the Mahamilavati leader, their families come first in politics; not the state and country. In the age of 21st-century politics, there is no taker for the politics of 20th-century Mahamilavati leaders”, he mocked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Mahagathbandhan Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp