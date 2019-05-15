For Mahamilavati leaders, families come first in politics, not state and people: PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a final assault on opposition ahead of the last phase of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) ‘habituated to sycophancy’ and they don’t hear the pain and plights of poor people. “For them (leaders of opposition), nation does not come first in their politics, their families come first. But the people of India have, wisely enough, poured cold water on a wild dream of ‘Mahamilavati-leaders’ (referring to the leaders of Mahagathbandhan) of grabbing power for political and personal comforts”, Modi said aggressively.

He was addressing his sixth election rally in Bihar on Wednesday in favour of party candidate and union minister for rural development Ram Kripal Yadav, who is locked in contest with RJD’s Dr Misa Bharti from Yadav dominated Patliputra LS constituency.

Assuring the farmers in particular, Modi said: “The NDA government, soon after being voted to power for a second time, will start working on priority to double the income of farmers by 2022”. He also promised that the Kisan Credit Cards would now be given to farmers, who eke out their livelihood by animal husbandry and cattle keeping works.

In order to please the fisherman community, Modi said a separate department would be set up by the NDA government to promote fisheries and look into the demands of fishermen to make their lives better.

Thereafter, playing an emotional card with the voters of Yadav community in the Patliputra LS constituency, Modi said: “I come from the land of Lord Krishna, who keeps ‘sudarshan-chakra’ to use

against the injustice. I am inspired by the philosophy of Lord Krishna and the clan of Yaduvanshi, who had inculcated sense of rendering services to nation and the people without seeking personal pleasure and profits”.

Focusing his speech on Bihar, he declared it as the land of talent and genius.

“The youths of this state are doing well by qualifying into Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Services (IPS) through UPSC”, he lauded loudly.

“But for the Mahamilavati leader, their families come first in politics; not the state and country. In the age of 21st-century politics, there is no taker for the politics of 20th-century Mahamilavati leaders”, he mocked.