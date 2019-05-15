Home Nation

'Have come to Bengal to campaign for BJP': Shah's reply to Mamata's 'outsider' jibe

The BJP chief's remarks came following the West Bengal CM's repeated allegations about him being an outsider who comes to the state to create division among the people.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National President Amit Shah during an election roadshow in support of party's north Kolkata seat candidate Rahul Sinha for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Kolkata Tuesday May 14 2019. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national president Amit Shah has rebutted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's charge that he is an "outsider" in West Bengal and said he has come to the state to campaign for his party.

Shah wondered if he is called an outsider for coming to West Bengal, "which is very much a part of India", then why not Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be labelled as an "outsider" when she visits New Delhi? The BJP leader was addressing a meet of intellectuals in the city on Tuesday.

"I am president of a national party and I am here to campaign for my party.

"I am being called an outsider for coming to West Bengal. What kind of statement is this? If a person from West Bengal goes to Mumbai or Bengaluru, will he be called an outsider? When Mamata didi goes to Delhi will she be called an outsider?" Shah asked.

Shah's remarks came following Banerjee's repeated allegations about Shah being an "outsider" who comes to the state to "create division" among the people.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"If the BJP wins the assembly polls in West Bengal, a Bengali will be the chief minister. Neither I nor Kailash Vijayvargia will be the CM," Shah said.

Vijayvargiya, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, is the BJP's national general secretary, who is in charge of the saffron party in West Bengal.

Shah also criticized a section of the media for blaming BJP workers for Tuesday's violence during his roadshow in north Kolkata.

"A section of media is presenting it in such a way as if we started the clash. The news should be that TMC goons attacked the convoy. But a section of news organisations are trying to paint it in a different way," Shah said.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee BJP Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments(5)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Nav Rattan Singh
    Why is so peeved at Shah's visit to WB? He went there to canvass for his party and not to f her.
    11 hours ago reply

  • Deepak Sharma
    Bengal belongs to India and all Indians are free to come and go to bengal. its not a private property of some selfish
    13 hours ago reply

  • Vaideeswaran.m.s
    How can she call an Indian an outsider?Has she gone nuts?
    22 hours ago reply

  • Raju
    Indian express a Congress paper
    1 day ago reply

  • V SUBRAMANIAN
    She has gone made because of jealousy and hatred. She is anti hi dus. Indians are still not liberated from their ignorance of identitfying the good from the bad elements. This is a date of this land!!
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp