Hindustani singer Gangubai Hangal's grandson Manoj Hangal passes away

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: Activist and Hindustani singer Gangubai Hangal's grandson Manoj Hangal, 54, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac attack in a private hospital in Hubballi on Tuesday late night.

Manoj Hangal was an advocate, activist, president of Dr Gangubai Hangal Music Foundation and used to organise various music competitions. He had also contested for assembly elections as an independent candidate.

He was suffering from high sugar levels in his blood and was admitted to Vivekananda hospital in the city on Tuesday morning. Later he was shifted to another private hospital where he died of cardiac arrest in the night. He is survived by father Baburao Hangal, mother Lalitha Hangal, sisters and a brother.

Manoj Hangal was commerce graduate and did his LLB from Sakri Law college. Though he was into law practice, he didn't lose interest in music. His grandmother Gangubai Hangal was one of the greatest Hindustani singers and received several accolades in the field of music.

To support and promote music, Manoj used to organise various music competitions in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities. In 2005, he started Gangubai Hangal Music Museum in his own residence and it was great attraction to the music lovers.