Home Nation

Hindustani singer Gangubai Hangal's grandson Manoj Hangal passes away

Manoj Hangal was an advocate, activist, president of Dr Gangubai Hangal Music Foundation and used to organise various music competitions.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: Activist and Hindustani singer Gangubai Hangal's grandson Manoj Hangal, 54, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac attack in a private hospital in Hubballi on Tuesday late night.

Manoj Hangal was an advocate, activist, president of Dr Gangubai Hangal Music Foundation and used to organise various music competitions. He had also contested for assembly elections as an independent candidate.

He was suffering from high sugar levels in his blood and was admitted to Vivekananda hospital in the city on Tuesday morning. Later he was shifted to another private hospital where he died of cardiac arrest in the night. He is survived by father Baburao Hangal, mother Lalitha Hangal, sisters and a brother.

Manoj Hangal was commerce graduate and did his LLB from Sakri Law college. Though he was into law practice, he didn't lose interest in music. His grandmother Gangubai Hangal was one of the greatest Hindustani singers and received several accolades in the field of music. 

To support and promote music, Manoj used to organise various music competitions in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities. In 2005, he started Gangubai Hangal Music Museum in his own residence and it was great attraction to the music lovers.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Hangal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp