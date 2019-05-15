If Modi govt can waive off loans of industrialists, why not do the same with farm loans?: Priyanka at Gorakhpur

Home Nation

The Congress leader alleged that people fighting for their rights were put behind bars on charges of being anti-national and were subjected to atrocities.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the party candidate Ajay Rai and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Singh Baghel during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls in Varanasi (Photo | PTI)

GORAKHPUR (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wednesday hit out at the Modi dispensation, saying it is not a 'mazboot' government but a 'magroor' one that harbours an "oppressive" mindset.

Addressing an election rally in Deoria in support of Congress' Salempur candidate Rajesh Mishra, Priyanka claimed that no development works were carried out in Varanasi, the constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She drew a quick comparison between the work done in Amethi by her father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and that by Modi in his Varanasi constituency.

"PM Modi has lost his connect with people. He has a 56-inch chest then why the condition of farmers in the country is pathetic. You might have seen him in China, Japan and in Pakistan enjoying Biryani but have you ever seen him visiting a poor man's house when he is in problem?" the Congress general secretary said.

"Modi government is not 'mazboot' (strong) but a 'magroor' (arrogant) one. The mindset of the government is oppressive. The examples of their arrogance are there in speeches given by its leaders everyday. Under democracy, the actual power is in the hands of the people but the Modi government has kept it in its hands," she alleged.

She said the BJP government talks about development but its development can be seen only in advertisements.

"I began my campaign with Ganga Yatra and reached Varanasi. I was under the impression that there will be huge development in Varanasi but there were deep ditches on the road and development was nowhere to be seen," Priyanka claimed.

"When I went to Amethi, I was just 10 years old and my pitaji (Rajiv Gandhi) was an MP with the Congress having its government both at the Centre and state. Within five years, I saw huge development there," she said.

Talking about rising incidents of farmer suicides, Priyanka claimed that 11,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last five years but the Modi government is silent on the issue.

"Farmers reached at his door step to tell him about their problems but he did not even come out of his grand bungalow," she said.

"It (Modi government) waived off huge loans of industrialists and I want to ask why it did not waive off loan of farmers on the same line," she said.

Recalling her family's connect with Deoria, she said, "This is the land of Devraha Baba and my grandmother used to respect him."Baba always gave message of peace and love.

