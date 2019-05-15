Home Nation

Launching fresh attack on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi coins new word 'Modilie'

Published: 15th May 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there's a new word in the English dictionary -- "Modilie".

Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal.

"There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry," he tweeted, ending his sentence with a smiley.

Gandhi also put up a picture of a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of "Modilie".

In the fabricated page, "Modilie" is described as a "mass noun".

The photoshopped page lists three meanings and examples of the usage of the word.

 

Rahul Gandhi Modilie India elections 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

  • Raju Nair
    For the next 5 yrs you can sit and add words to dictionary. It's a nice pastime. In school days we used to do the same coin new words.
    13 hours ago reply
