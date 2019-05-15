Home Nation

Manmohan Singh may have to sit out of Rajya Sabha for sometime after his term ends in June 

Sources say if the party decides to give Manmohan Singh another term, he will have to be adjusted from among the seats falling vacant after some of its Rajya Sabha members win in the general elections

Published: 15th May 2019 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may have to sit out of the Rajya Sabha for sometime till a sitting Congress member resigns after being elected to the Lok Sabha, as his term comes to an end this June.

Singh has been a five-time Rajya Sabha member and his current six-year term ends on June 14.

The Election Commission has announced elections on June 7 to fill the two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, one of which is represented by Singh and the other by Santiuse Kujur, also a Congress member.

The Congress does not have the required numbers in Assam to get Singh re-elected to the Rajya Sabha as the BJP is in power in the state.

There is speculation that the BJP may offer one of the seats falling vacant to Union minister and ally LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections this time.

Sources say if the party decides to give Manmohan Singh another term, he will have to be adjusted from among the seats falling vacant after some of its Rajya Sabha members win in the general elections.

Six Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in July from Tamil Nadu, where the DMK may offer one of the seats to Singh, in case the party wants.

Otherwise, he may have to wait till April 2020 when 55 seats in various states will fall vacant and the Congress will get some of them.

To fill up the two vacancies, the commission has announced biennial election on June 7, for which a notification will be issued on May 21.

The counting of votes will be held on the evening of June 7, an hour after the polling concludes at 4.00 pm.

Rajya Sabha members are elected by a method of indirect election.

They are elected by the members of the legislative assembly of that state in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manmohan Singh Rajya Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp