Home Nation

Preterm complications taking huge toll on children aged under five, says study

The researchers analysed state-level Indian data on the causes of death for the years 2000-2015.

Published: 15th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India was ranked top among countries for death among children aged under five, with the major reason being preterm birth complications followed by preventable infectious diseases, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The researchers analysed state-level Indian data on the causes of death for the years 2000-2015. They found India made great progress during the period, reducing annual mortality among children under five from 2.5 million in 2000 to 1.2 million in 2015.

According to the study, in Delhi, deaths of children under five number 24.46 per 1,000 live births. Deaths among infants aged 0-28 months are 16.32 per 1,000 live births, while deaths among children aged 1-59 months number 8.14 per 1,000 live births.

The study conducted by the research team included scientists from the Bloomberg School, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, World Health Organisation, Indian health and vital record agencies, and other institutions.

Using data sources such as government health surveys, the team assessed total mortality, mortality rates and causes of mortality for children under five in India.

The study noted that majority of the under-five deaths are due to preterm birth complications which count for 26.7 per cent followed by delivery complications (11.9 per cent), meningitis (9.7 per cent) and congenital diseases (9.8 per cent).

“India can accelerate its reduction of under-five mortality rates by scaling up vaccine coverage and improving childbirth and neonatal care,” said study co-lead author Li Liu, PhD, assistant professor at the Bloomberg School.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp