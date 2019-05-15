RTI activist shot by unidentified men in Muzaffarnagar 

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An RTI activist was shot at by four men in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Wednesday.

Krishanpal had gone to the fields in Dhindhwali village on Tuesday evening when the four miscreants opened fire at him.

The 35-year-old was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, police said.

The police are probing if a land dispute could be the reason behind the attack on the Right to Information activist.

Circle officer Hari Ram Yadav said a case of attempt to murder has been registered.