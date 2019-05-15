Home Nation

Separate ministry for water if NDA voted to power: PM Modi

This was announced by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi after realising the problem faced by womenfolk in rural areas due to the shortage of water.

Published: 15th May 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If all goes as per plan, India which is facing sharp depletion in underground water resources, will soon have a separate full-fledged ministry of water, if the NDA continues for a second consecutive term ar the Centre.

Modi announced this in between his election speech in Bihar's Sasaram on Tuesday while addressing a poll rally in favour of his party candidate Chhedi Paswan, who is contesting from Sasaram LS seat against bureaucrat turned politician Meira Kumar.

Modi said: "I know our mothers and sisters are facing acute shortage of water in the majority of parts of the country including Bihar. As I have rescued the lives of rural womenfolks suffocating with smoke while cooking by giving them LPG connections, the same way, the problem of water crisis will also be solved". 

In order to sort out this problem permanently, "a separate ministry for water will be formed if the NDA is voted to power second term", he announced and claimed the NDA will continue the second term.
 

TAGS
Narendra Modi Prime Minister NDA Water Ministry Lok Sabh Polls Lok Sabha ELections 2019 General Elections 2019

