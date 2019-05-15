Take strong action against Mamata government for violence during Shah's rally: Piyush Goyal to EC

By PTI

VARANASI: Union minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday urged the Election Commission to take strong action against the West Bengal government for the violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

After violence and arson marred BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, a party delegation, including Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, rushed to the EC, seeking its immediate intervention to ensure free and fair polls in the state.

"I request the President of India to take cognisance of the matter and ensure a message is send to the voters that they need not to fear and they be getting full protection and should come out fearfully to vote in large numbers on May 19 elections to make the BJP win," he said.

Strong action must be taken against the West Bengal government, the Union minister said.

It is a total break down of law and order in West Bengal , a 'goondaraj' is prevailing in the state under the Mamata Banerjee government, he alleged.

Goyal claimed that stones were hurled, petrol bombs were thrown and criminals attacked people and BJP workers during the roadshow.

"Very sadly, we have to say the Election Commission remains a mute spectator to the violence in West Bengal by the state government, it did not act and could not arrest even a single person," he said.

Goyal said the EC should appoint a special observer and central forces must be deputed.