Home Nation

Amit Shah isn't God, but Mamata Banerjee no saint either: Shiv Sena

The final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the BJP president was not God but Banerjee was "no saint" either.

It said Banerjee did not give permission for the BJP leaders' choppers to land in her state which started the conflict between the saffron party and her Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Her (Mamata Banerjee's) government was elected democratically. Whether she wins or loses will be decided democratically. She will not win by becoming a roadblock in the way of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-Shah," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' After the violence in Kolkata on Tuesday, Banrejee remarked that the BJP president was "not God".

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Referring to it, the Marathi publication said, "Amit Shah is not God, but Banerjee is also not a saint or a Goddess. Bengal has seen violence during the time of Marxist regime and now Mamata Banrejee is also doing the same".

Due to this, West Bengal is suffering and it (the prevailing situation) is "dangerous" for the country, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

The violence in West Bengal forced the Election Commission on Wednesday to cut short the campaign time in that state by a day.

The final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Supporters of the BJP and TMC on Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties.

The statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, 19th century educationist and social reformer, was also vandalised during the violence.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Mamata vs Modi Uddhav Thackeray Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp