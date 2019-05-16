CA final exam clashing with UPSC entrance, postponed

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has clarified that the postponement of exams on June 2 and 4 was because the examination centers were holding UPSC tests on the same day.

The paper on June 4 was postponed to June 13 so that Group I of CA final exams were completed before commencing Group II papers, ICAI said on Wednesday.

"Postponement of Paper on June 2 to June 4 was occasioned by the inability expressed by many exam centres to conduct the exam on that date owing to their holding Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams on that day," ICAI said in a statement.

Besides, the institute clarified that the postponement of Paper on June 9 to June 13 was necessitated for the convenience of the common candidates of the Foundation Exam of ICAI and the Foundation exam of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India scheduled on June 9.