Home Nation

CA final exam clashing with UPSC entrance, postponed

The paper on June 4 was postponed to June 13 so that Group I of CA final exams were completed before commencing Group II papers.

Published: 16th May 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has clarified that the postponement of exams on June 2 and 4 was because the examination centers were holding UPSC tests on the same day.

The paper on June 4 was postponed to June 13 so that Group I of CA final exams were completed before commencing Group II papers, ICAI said on Wednesday.

"Postponement of Paper on June 2 to June 4 was occasioned by the inability expressed by many exam centres to conduct the exam on that date owing to their holding Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams on that day," ICAI said in a statement.

Besides, the institute clarified that the postponement of Paper on June 9 to June 13 was necessitated for the convenience of the common candidates of the Foundation Exam of ICAI and the Foundation exam of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India scheduled on June 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CA exam UPSC test Institute of Chartered Accountants of India CA final exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp