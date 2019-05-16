Home Nation

Congress has no problem if PM post denied, aim is to oust NDA government: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad's comment comes after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dared the opposition to name its prime ministerial candidate if it was sure of victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 16th May 2019

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

By ANI

PATNA(BIHAR): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that his party does not have any problem if it did not get the Prime Minister's post while adding that its sole objective has always been to stop the NDA from forming the government at the Centre.

"We have already made our stand clear. If a consensus is made in the favour of Congress, then the party will take the leadership but our aim has always been that NDA government should not come. We will go with the unanimous decision," Azad told reporters here.

"We are not going to make an issue that we (Congress) will not let anyone else become the Prime Minister if it is not offered to us (Congress)," he said.

This comes after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dared the opposition to name its prime ministerial candidate if it was sure of victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Also, the NDA allies, particularly the BJP have been very critical of the grand alliance, saying there is no consensus between the leaders of the opposition parties and that the chief's of all the political outfits in the mahagathbandhan want the prime ministerial post.

TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad UPA NDA PM post Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

