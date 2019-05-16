Home Nation

Demonetisation: Gulam Nabi Azad equates PM Modi with Mohammad Bin Tughlaq 

Azad claimed that demonetisation and wrongly implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) had adversely affected the economy

Published: 16th May 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions to that of the controversial 14 century Delhi ruler Mohammad Bin Tughlaq.

Criticising the 2016 demonetisation move, the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha alleged that Modi gave many 'Tughlaqi farman' (diktats) during his rule due to which common people suffered.

"Modi changed the currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 with new currency notes as Tughlaq had done by issuing currency of brass and copper during his rule," Azad told reporters.

Tughlaq, who ruled the Delhi Sultanate for a short period of time in the 14th century, was known for his controversial decisions like shifting the capital of the Sultanate from Delhi to Daulatabad and introducing non-precious metal currency.

"Modi withdrew Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes during demonetisation claiming that it will check black money but later he circulated Rs 2,000 currency notes, which was contradictory in itself," Azad said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister alleged that Modi took the decision of demonetisation "without getting the consent of the RBI governor and the cabinet".

Azad claimed that demonetisation and wrongly implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) had adversely affected the economy especially small and medium scale industries due to which over 4.5 crore people became jobless.

READ | PM Modi wouldn't have "destroyed" economy if he had taken advice from Manmohan Singh: Rahul Gandhi

Talking about Pradhanmantri Fasal Beema Yojna, he claimed that the insurance companies were benefited "to the tune of Rs 3000 crores from this scheme implemented by Modi government, while only 45 per cent farmers were covered under this scheme".

"I asked in Parliament if this scheme has been implemented for the benefit of farmers or for insurance companies, but Modi did not give any reply," he said.

Asked if it is appropriate to equate a democratically elected prime minister with Tughlaq, Azad replied, "I have not equated Modi with Tughlaq. I just said Modi is like Tughlaq."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulam Nabi Azad PM Modi Narendra Modi Mohammad Bin Tughlaq demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp